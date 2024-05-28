Tragedy in Thrissur: Woman Dies After Mayonnaise-Induced Food Poisoning
A woman named Usaiba from Perinjanam, aged in her 50s, died from alleged food poisoning after consuming mayonnaise with Kuzhimanthi at a restaurant in Thrissur, Kerala. Several others also sought treatment. Authorities have since sealed the eatery as investigations continue.
A woman who was under treatment for alleged food poisoning after consuming food at a restaurant in this central Kerala district a few days ago died at the Government Medical College Hospital here, police said on Tuesday.
Usaiba, hailing from Perinjanam, was in her 50s. She died early on Tuesday, they said.
Several people who consumed food at the restaurant in Perinjanam near Moonnupeedika on Saturday sought treatment at various hospitals due to alleged food poisoning, health officials said.
The officials suspect that the consumption of mayonnaise served with the dish known as ''kuzhimanthi'' is the reason for the food poisoning.
Kuzhimanthi is a version of a Yemeni dish featuring flavoured rice and meat, sold in most of the non-vegetarian restaurants in Kerala.
Soon after the incident, the authorities sealed the eatery, an officer of the Kaipamangalam police station, under whose jurisdiction the incident occurred, said.
