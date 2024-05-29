Measles Cases Surge Across Europe, Exceeding 2023 Totals Warns WHO and UNICEF

Measles cases in Europe are surging, with the number of reported cases in 2024 soon to surpass the total for 2023, WHO and UNICEF warned today. Data reveals 56,634 measles cases and four deaths in the first three months of 2024 across 45 countries in the WHO European Region. This compares to 61,070 cases and 13 deaths reported by 41 countries throughout 2023.

Measles poses severe risks to children's health, leading to high hospitalization rates and long-term immune system weakening, making children more susceptible to other diseases. Over half of those affected in 2023 required hospitalization, highlighting the burden on families and healthcare systems.

"Even one case of measles should be an urgent call to action," stated Dr. Hans Henri P. Kluge, WHO Regional Director for Europe. He commended countries accelerating vaccination efforts and urged all nations to vaccinate vulnerable populations to close immunity gaps and prevent outbreaks.

The rise in cases among children under five, who missed routine vaccinations during the COVID-19 pandemic, is particularly concerning. Nearly half of the reported cases in 2023 were in this age group, with over three-quarters not receiving any measles vaccination doses.

"An increase in measles cases signals a breakdown in immunization coverage," said Regina De Dominicis, UNICEF Regional Director for Europe and Central Asia. She called for urgent government action to strengthen health systems and implement public health measures to protect children from measles.

Globally, measles cases continue to rise, with over 300,000 cases in 2023 and similar numbers expected in 2024. The virus regularly spreads between countries and continents, causing outbreaks in unvaccinated populations.

Countries without current outbreaks should proactively prepare for possible importation of the virus. Those experiencing outbreaks must intensify vaccination efforts, enhance case finding and contact tracing, and use epidemiological data to address vaccination gaps. UNICEF, WHO, and other partners will continue supporting these efforts to ensure communities are protected and future outbreaks prevented.