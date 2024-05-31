Left Menu

Odisha Heatwave Tragedy: Ten Lives Claimed in Rourkela

Ten people in Rourkela, Odisha succumbed to suspected heatstroke as temperatures soared across the state. Eight of the victims were dead on arrival at Rourkela Government Hospital, and two more passed away during treatment. Temperatures in many regions exceeded 44 degrees Celsius, exacerbating the heatwave conditions.

Ten people died of suspected heatstroke in Odisha's Rourkela city on Thursday, as the mercury shot up in most parts of the eastern state, officials said.

The director-in-charge (DIC) of Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH), Dr Sudharani Pradhan, said the deaths occurred within a span of six hours from 2 pm onwards.

"Eight people were dead by the time they reached the hospital, while the rest died while undergoing treatment here. This was likely due to the intense heatwave," she said.

"The body temperatures were around 103-104 degrees Fahrenheit, which is very high given the weather conditions. This could be the possible reason behind the deaths. The history could not be studied as they arrive dead," she said.

A few more people were undergoing treatment.

"At this moment the real cause is not known. It could be ascertained tomorrow after the post-mortem examination," said Pradhan.

The Director of Public Health, U K Sahoo confirmed the deaths of 10 people and said, ''Ten people have died, but identities of all of them are yet to be ascertained.'' Meanwhile, heat wave conditions prevailed across Odisha, particularly the western region, as temperatures soared to more than 44 degrees C in 12 places on Thursday.

The IMD in its evening bulletin said as many as 19 places in the state recorded a maximum temperature of more than 40 degrees C.

Heatwave conditions prevailed in Jharsuguda, Bolangir, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Malkangiri, Sundargarh, Nuapada and Kandhamal districts, it said.

Jharsuguda was the hottest in the state as the maximum temperature in the western Odisha district zoomed to 47 deg C.

Jharsuguda was followed by Titlagarh at 46.5 deg C, Bargarh at 46.3 deg C and Sambalpur at 46.2 deg C.

The mercury level rose to 45.6 deg C at Sonepur, while Malkangiri recorded 45.6 deg C, Bhawanipatna 45.5 deg C, Balangir 45.3 deg C and Hirakud 45.2 deg C.

