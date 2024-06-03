Less is More: New Cancer Treatments Show Promise

At the world's largest cancer conference, doctors unveiled findings that scaling back on treatment for ovarian, esophageal, and Hodgkin lymphoma can ease patients' lives without compromising outcomes.

This marks a pivotal shift in cancer treatment philosophy, traditionally geared towards more aggressive approaches, which often caused severe side effects.

New studies suggest that less surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation, thanks to improved drugs, may boost both the longevity and quality of life for cancer patients. While relaying this cautious optimism, Dr. William G. Nelson from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine noted the increasing tolerability and effectiveness of modern cancer treatments.

