Less is More: New Cancer Treatments Show Promise

At the world’s largest cancer conference, doctors report scaling back on treatment for ovarian, esophageal, and Hodgkin lymphoma without compromising outcomes. The trend highlights the potential of less surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation to improve patient life quality. Studies funded by various institutions demonstrate these promising findings.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 03-06-2024 09:44 IST | Created: 03-06-2024 09:44 IST
AI Generated Representative Image

At the world's largest cancer conference, doctors unveiled findings that scaling back on treatment for ovarian, esophageal, and Hodgkin lymphoma can ease patients' lives without compromising outcomes.

This marks a pivotal shift in cancer treatment philosophy, traditionally geared towards more aggressive approaches, which often caused severe side effects.

New studies suggest that less surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation, thanks to improved drugs, may boost both the longevity and quality of life for cancer patients. While relaying this cautious optimism, Dr. William G. Nelson from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine noted the increasing tolerability and effectiveness of modern cancer treatments.

AI and Blockchain: Enhancing IoT Privacy with AI-Powered Blockchain Solutions

Optimizing Urban Water Use: Paving the Way for Sustainability in Smart Cities

Adapting to Globalization: Transforming Public Health Training with a Global Health Certification

Blockchain Adoption: Know its Role in Reducing Data Monopolization in Supply Chains

