Digital Revolution in Healthcare: Over 3 Crore Tokens Generated

The National Health Authority has marked a significant achievement in digitising healthcare services by generating over three crore tokens for out-patient department (OPD) registrations through its ABHA-based scan and share service, the Union Health Ministry announced on Thursday.

Introduced under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission in 2022, this groundbreaking paperless service has transformed patient experiences, notably aiding the elderly, pregnant women, and those with mobility issues by removing the need to wait in long queues for appointments.

The Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA)-based scan and share service allows patients to easily register for OPD appointments by scanning a QR code displayed at the registration counter, thereby instantly sharing their ABHA profile for registration. The service is currently active in more than 5,435 healthcare facilities across 546 districts.

An average of 1.3 lakh individuals utilize the scan and share service daily, demonstrating its utility and popularity, according to the Health Ministry. The widespread adoption by states is streamlining patient registration processes and enhancing efficiency at OPD counters.

Leading the digital transition are Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Jammu and Kashmir, with Uttar Pradesh generating the highest number of tokens at 92.7 lakh. Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Jammu and Kashmir followed with 53.7 lakh, 39.9 lakh, and 37.1 lakh tokens, respectively.

The ABDM public dashboard offers insights into service utilization, highlighting significant activity at AIIMS in Delhi, along with Bhopal, Raipur, and Bhubaneshwar. Noteworthy contributions have come from sixteen hospitals in Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir, signifying their dedication to improving healthcare access and efficiency.

Government hospitals, such as AIIMS in New Delhi (with 14.9 lakh tokens) and those in Bhopal (6.7 lakh), Prayagraj (5.1 lakh), and Raipur (4.9 lakh), have notably excelled in facilitating OPD registrations through the scan and share service.

The National Health Authority emphasized the importance of digital healthcare services, noting that this digital service not only eliminates manual paperwork but also significantly reduces waiting times, thus streamlining hospital visits. By enabling quick and secure information exchange, the scan and share service benefits approximately 1,30,000 patients daily, with a particular focus on assisting vulnerable groups and those with urgent healthcare needs.

Approximately 75 per cent of the token generations are by first-time users, while 25 per cent utilize the scan and share service for follow-up visits, showcasing its widespread adoption and efficiency.

