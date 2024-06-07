Aerophobia Cases Surge in Singapore Following Severe Airline Turbulence Incidents

A surge in aerophobia cases is being reported in Singapore, following a severe turbulence incident involving a Singapore Airlines flight over the Irrawaddy Basin in Myanmar last month.

Channel News Asia reported that the fear of flying, ranging from slight uneasiness to severe panic attacks, is causing more people to seek treatment. Despite aviation experts affirming flying's safety, service providers have noted a marked increase in individuals addressing this fear.

On May 21, SQ321 faced extreme turbulence, leading to one fatality and numerous injuries among its 211 passengers and 18 crew members. Accounts from the passengers portrayed scenes of terror, with some describing the experience as a roller coaster ride. Shortly after, a Qatar Airways flight from Doha to Dublin encountered similar turbulence, resulting in several injuries. Specialist psychology clinic Psych Connect now reports receiving multiple daily inquiries about aerophobia.

