Cyclothon Advocates for Tobacco-Free Lifestyle on World No Tobacco Day

Dr. Kamakshi Memorial Hospital held a Cyclothon in observance of World No Tobacco Day to promote healthier lifestyle choices and raise awareness about the risks of tobacco use. The event, flagged off by Dr. TG Govindarajan, saw participants cycling from Pallikaranai to Siruseri, advocating for smoking cessation and public health.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 12-06-2024 17:21 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 17:21 IST
Dr. Kamakshi Memorial Hospital recently orchestrated a Cyclothon to commemorate World No Tobacco Day, promoting public health and highlighting the dangers of tobacco use. The event was initiated by Dr. TG Govindarajan, the Founder Chairman and Managing Director, alongside key figures from the hospital's leadership.

The Cyclothon began at their Pallikaranai branch and concluded at the newly inaugurated facility in Siruseri, rallying health enthusiasts and the public to champion a tobacco-free lifestyle. Participants spread the message of quitting smoking and adopting healthier habits as they cycled.

Dr. TG Govindarajan emphasized the occasion's importance, stating, 'World No Tobacco Day reminds us of the severe health risks associated with tobacco use. Through this Cyclothon, we advocate for a healthier lifestyle and stress the need to quit smoking for good.' Tobacco-related diseases are preventable, and ongoing education is vital for a healthier community.

