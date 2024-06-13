Health Minister Confirms Second Death from Mpox, Urges Vigilance and Hygiene

Health Minister Dr. Joe Phaahla has confirmed a second death related to Mpox, previously known as monkeypox, less than a day after updating the public on efforts to control the disease's spread.

The deceased, a 38-year-old male from Brakpan, Gauteng, was admitted to a local hospital in uMgungundlovu, KwaZulu-Natal, where he tested positive for Mpox on Wednesday. He exhibited symptoms such as extensive lesions, lymphadenopathy, headache, fatigue, oral ulcers, muscle pain, and a sore throat. Tragically, he passed away the same day his test results were confirmed. The patient was also living with HIV.

This recent fatality brings the total number of Mpox cases in South Africa to six, with two deaths occurring within five weeks. The Health Department is collaborating with both Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal health authorities to investigate the case further, promising updates once the investigation is complete.

Genetic sequencing of the initial cases identified them as clade II b, linked to the 2022 multi-country outbreak that has affected over 100 nations.

Minister Phaahla stressed the importance of personal hygiene, early diagnosis, effective treatment, and avoiding close contact with infected individuals. "Mpox is preventable and treatable if diagnosed early," he emphasized. The Minister also advised patients to avoid contact with immunocompromised individuals, children, and pregnant women, who are at higher risk of severe symptoms.

There is no registered treatment for Mpox in South Africa, but the World Health Organization (WHO) recommends Tecovirimat (TPOXX) for severe cases, particularly for those with a CD4 count below 350. South Africa has obtained TPOXX under compassionate use approval from the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAPHRA).

The government is exploring options for obtaining vaccines and determining priority groups for immunization, including sex workers, men who have sex with men (MSM), healthcare workers, and laboratory staff. Public awareness campaigns have been intensified to inform citizens about Mpox and combat stigma, especially among key populations at risk. Currently, there are no travel restrictions related to Mpox.

Minister Phaahla urged anyone, particularly adults, with unexplained skin eruptions to seek medical attention, even if they suspect it might be chickenpox.