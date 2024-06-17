Left Menu

US Surgeon General Calls for Smoking-Style Warnings on Social Media

US Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy has urged Congress to implement smoking-style warning labels on social media platforms to address the mental health crisis among young people. In an op-ed for The New York Times, Murthy highlighted the significant contribution of social media to mental health issues in adolescents.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 17-06-2024 20:44 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 20:44 IST
US Surgeon General Calls for Smoking-Style Warnings on Social Media
Vivek Murthy
  • Country:
  • United States

US Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy has called on Congress to introduce smoking-style warning labels on social media platforms, emphasizing the mental health risks they pose to children. In a New York Times op-ed, Murthy highlighted the urgent mental health crisis among youth, exacerbated by social media usage.

Murthy detailed his vision for warning labels to notify users of potential mental health dangers inherent in social media. Citing studies like a 2019 American Medical Association report linking three-hour daily social media usage to a doubled risk of depression, he called for immediate congressional action.

The surgeon general likened this initiative to the successful tobacco warning labels of the 1970s, noting their role in reducing smoking rates. However, Murthy acknowledged that labels alone aren't a panacea for social media's safety issues. He urged comprehensive measures from Congress, tech companies, parents, and other stakeholders to safeguard children's mental health online.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Update

Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Upd...

 Global
2
Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education
Blog

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact o...

 Global
3
Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space and Paleontology

Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space an...

 Global
4
Global Health and Human Rights: Updates and Key Issues

Global Health and Human Rights: Updates and Key Issues

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Infrastructure Investment and Debt: Unveiling the Role of LGFVs in China's Economic Strategy

Opportunities and Threats in Expanding Primary Health Care through PPP in Iranian Slums

Maximizing Private Sector Involvement in Renewable Energy through Strategic Risk Allocation

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024