US Surgeon General Calls for Smoking-Style Warnings on Social Media
US Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy has urged Congress to implement smoking-style warning labels on social media platforms to address the mental health crisis among young people. In an op-ed for The New York Times, Murthy highlighted the significant contribution of social media to mental health issues in adolescents.
Murthy detailed his vision for warning labels to notify users of potential mental health dangers inherent in social media. Citing studies like a 2019 American Medical Association report linking three-hour daily social media usage to a doubled risk of depression, he called for immediate congressional action.
The surgeon general likened this initiative to the successful tobacco warning labels of the 1970s, noting their role in reducing smoking rates. However, Murthy acknowledged that labels alone aren't a panacea for social media's safety issues. He urged comprehensive measures from Congress, tech companies, parents, and other stakeholders to safeguard children's mental health online.
