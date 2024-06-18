Left Menu

Botulism Outbreak in Russia Sparks Health Concern Over Ready-to-Eat Salads

An outbreak of botulism in Russia has seen at least 139 people seeking medical assistance. Symptoms associated with this rare but dangerous illness, possibly linked to ready-to-eat salads, include severe abdominal pain, vomiting, and neurological issues. A criminal investigation is currently underway.

Updated: 18-06-2024
Authorities in Russia have reported that at least 139 individuals have sought medical assistance with symptoms of botulism over the past few days. The outbreak could be connected to ready-to-eat salads, according to officials.

Botulism is a rare but severe illness caused by a toxin produced by the bacterium Clostridium botulinum. Contaminated foods, particularly those that are improperly canned, preserved, or fermented, are common sources. The illness can lead to paralysis, difficulty breathing, and even death.

Moscow has been particularly affected, with 121 individuals seeking medical help for suspected botulism. The city's deputy mayor, Anastasia Rakova, reported that 55 people are in serious condition, including 30 in intensive care. Other cities, including Nizhny Novgorod and Kazan, also reported cases. The public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, has halted the sale of certain ready-made salads as a precaution. A criminal investigation into the contamination is ongoing.

