Unveiling the Science Behind Pins and Needles: Why Do We Get That Tingling Sensation?

Christian Moro and Jacob Thorstensen from Bond University explain why we experience pins and needles, or paraesthesia, when pressure restricts blood flow to nerves, causing a tingling sensation.

Nerves communicate with the brain by sending electrical signals, reliant on oxygen and nutrients delivered by blood. When blood vessels are squashed, nerves slow down, causing numbness and tingling.

This condition is usually harmless. Movement restores blood flow, reactivating nerves and normal sensation. The article reassures that pins and needles are a temporary and natural response to positional pressure.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)