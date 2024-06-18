Unveiling the Science Behind Pins and Needles: Why Do We Get That Tingling Sensation?
The sensation of pins and needles, also known as paraesthesia, occurs when pressure is applied to certain parts of the body, restricting blood flow and depriving nerves of necessary oxygen and nutrients. This article delves into the science behind this common yet unsettling feeling and reassures readers it is typically harmless.
Christian Moro and Jacob Thorstensen from Bond University explain why we experience pins and needles, or paraesthesia, when pressure restricts blood flow to nerves, causing a tingling sensation.
Nerves communicate with the brain by sending electrical signals, reliant on oxygen and nutrients delivered by blood. When blood vessels are squashed, nerves slow down, causing numbness and tingling.
This condition is usually harmless. Movement restores blood flow, reactivating nerves and normal sensation. The article reassures that pins and needles are a temporary and natural response to positional pressure.
