AI-Powered Smartphone App Revolutionizes Stroke Detection for Paramedics

A new smartphone app, using AI technology, can detect strokes within seconds with 82% accuracy by analyzing facial symmetry and muscle movements. Developed by RMIT researchers, it aims to aid paramedics in early stroke detection, potentially reducing long-term disabilities and saving lives.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2024 18:11 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 18:11 IST
A breakthrough in medical technology, a new smartphone application leveraging artificial intelligence could transform how paramedics handle potential stroke cases. The app boasts an 82% accuracy rate in detecting strokes within seconds by scrutinizing facial symmetry and muscle movements, according to its developers.

The application, which could be a lifesaving tool for first responders, identifies stroke symptoms such as confusion, muscle movement loss, impaired speech, and diminished facial expressions. These findings were published in the journal 'Computer Methods and Programs in Biomedicine.'

'Facial asymmetry is a significant indicator of stroke,' explained Guilherme Camargo de Oliveira from the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology (RMIT). 'Our AI tools can detect changes in the asymmetry of a smile, which is crucial for early detection.'

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

