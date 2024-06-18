Haryana Unveils State Transplant Centre in Rohtak to Boost Health Services

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced on Tuesday the plans to establish a state transplant centre in Rohtak. The new centre, to be located within the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), aims to facilitate kidney and other organ transplants for residents.

Addressing PGIMS doctors, Saini emphasized the government's ongoing efforts to improve health facilities, including the establishment of affordable and accessible treatment options across the state. He highlighted the significant developments in Haryana's healthcare sector, including the opening of AIIMS facilities in Jhajjar and Rewari.

State Health Minister Kamal Gupta supported the announcement with information on additional investments, such as constructing helipads in medical colleges for organ transport. These moves align with the broader goal of having a medical college in every district to meet healthcare demands.

