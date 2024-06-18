Left Menu

Tragic Incident: Three Dead After Consuming Local Brew in Chhattisgarh

Three individuals, including a woman and an elderly man, allegedly died after consuming local 'mahua' brew in Chhattisgarh's Korba district. The exact cause of their deaths is yet to be determined. The incident occurred in Kotmer village under Kartala police station limits, and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, three individuals, including a woman and an elderly man, died allegedly after consuming local brew 'mahua' in Chhattisgarh's Korba district on Tuesday, police revealed.

Prepared from the extracts of mahua fruit, the local liquor is commonly consumed in the region. However, the definitive cause of death remains undetermined, pending post-mortem results.

The incident happened in Kotmer village under Kartala police station limits. The deceased, identified as Malti Bai (50), Ram Singh (60), and Bedram (49), fainted and subsequently passed away after consuming the brew, according to villagers and police reports.

Local authorities immediately responded to the alert, sending a team to the scene and dispatching the bodies for post-mortem examination. "Prima facie, it cannot be concluded that they died due to consumption of liquor or food poisoning. The exact cause of the death will be known after their post-mortem report is received," a police officer stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

