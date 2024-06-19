Left Menu

Russian Drone Attack Strikes Lviv, Injures One, Damages Buildings

A Russian drone attack on Ukraine's Lviv region injured a 70-year-old man and damaged a residential building. The attack occurred in Malekhiv village, with debris causing further damage to windows in other buildings. All five drones were intercepted by Ukraine's air defense. No immediate comment from Russia.

Reuters | Updated: 19-06-2024 09:23 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 09:23 IST
AI Generated Representative Image

(Adds detail on scale of attack in paragraph 4) June 19 (Reuters) -

A Russian drone attack on Ukraine's western region of Lviv, bordering NATO-member Poland, has injured one man and damaged a multi-storey residential building, the mayor of Lviv city said on Wednesday. The drone attack in the village of Malekhiv in the Lviv city district also damaged scores of windows in other residential buildings, Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

A 70-year-old man was hospitalised in a moderate condition, Sadovyi added. Lviv regional governor Maksym Kozytskyi said on Telegram that all five drones that Russia launched were destroyed by Ukraine's air defence systems. The damage and injury were caused by falling debris.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports. There was no immediate comment from Russia. Both sides deny targeting civilians in the war, that Russia launched against its smaller neighbour in February 2022. Lviv city is the administrative centre of the Lviv region in western Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

