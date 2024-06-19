The State of Global Air Report 2024: Air Pollution’s Severe Impact on Health

The Health Effects Institute (HEI), in collaboration with UNICEF, released the fifth edition of the State of Global Air (SoGA) report, highlighting the growing impact of air pollution on human health. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of air pollution’s role as the second leading global risk factor for death, underscoring its dire consequences for populations worldwide.

Global Mortality and Morbidity:

In 2021, air pollution was responsible for 8.1 million deaths globally.

It remains the second-leading risk factor for death, after malnutrition, for children under five years old, accounting for over 700,000 deaths in this age group.

Household air pollution from indoor cooking fuels contributed to 500,000 of these child deaths, predominantly in Africa and Asia.

Vulnerable Populations:

Children under five are particularly vulnerable, facing risks such as premature birth, low birth weight, asthma, and lung diseases.

Long-term exposure to air pollutants like PM2.5, ozone (O3), and nitrogen dioxide (NO2) is linked to chronic diseases in adults, including heart disease, stroke, diabetes, lung cancer, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Pollutant Analysis:

PM2.5 is the most consistent predictor of poor health outcomes. It accounted for 7.8 million of the total air pollution deaths in 2021.

Ozone exposure led to approximately 489,518 deaths globally in 2021, with significant impacts in the United States.

NO2, primarily from traffic exhaust, significantly impacts urban areas, contributing to the development of childhood asthma and other respiratory conditions.

Air Pollution and Climate Change

Sources of Pollution:

Major sources include fossil fuel and biomass burning in sectors like transportation, residential heating, coal power plants, industrial activities, and wildfires.

Climate Impact:

Emissions from these sources contribute to greenhouse gases, exacerbating climate change and disproportionately affecting vulnerable populations.

Regional Insights

High-Risk Areas:

Regions such as East, West, Central, and Southern Africa face child death rates due to air pollution that are 100 times higher than those in high-income countries.

Economic and Social Strain:

The health burden from air pollution strains healthcare systems, economies, and societies, with millions living with chronic diseases.

Progress and Policy Recommendations

Positive Trends:

Since 2000, the death rate for children under five due to air pollution has decreased by 53% thanks to improved access to clean cooking energy, healthcare, nutrition, and awareness.

Ongoing Efforts:

Actions such as air pollution monitoring, stricter air quality policies, and promoting hybrid or electric vehicles in regions like Africa, Latin America, and Asia are showing measurable improvements.

Call to Action:

Governments and businesses must consider local data to inform child-focused strategies to reduce air pollution and protect health.

Enhanced governance, improved public awareness, and investment in clean energy and infrastructure are critical for sustained progress.

The SoGA report underscores the urgent need for global action to combat air pollution. With nearly every person on earth affected by unhealthy air levels, the report serves as both a dire warning and a call to action for policymakers, businesses, and communities to prioritize air quality improvements and protect future generations from the severe health impacts of pollution.