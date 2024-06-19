Left Menu

Modi Reaffirms Commitment to Eradicate Sickle Cell Disease by 2047

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated the government's commitment to eradicating sickle cell disease through various strategies, including awareness, screening, and technology. Announced in the 2023-24 budget, the National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission aims to eliminate the disease by 2047.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reasserted the government's unwavering resolve to confront sickle cell disease, emphasizing a multifaceted approach that includes awareness campaigns, universal screening, early detection, and adequate care.

He stated, ''On World Sickle Cell Day, we reiterate our commitment to overcome this disease. Last year, we launched the National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission and have been working on aspects like creating awareness, universal screening, early detection and proper care,'' Modi said in a post on X.

The initiative, unveiled in the 2023-24 budget, sets an ambitious goal of eradicating the disease by 2047, marking a significant commitment to public health.

