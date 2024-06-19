Left Menu

Zydus Group Addresses Biotax Antibiotic Injection Concern in Nepal

The Zydus Group announced it will amend the packaging of its Biotax 1g antibiotic injection to include 10ml of sterile water for Nepal, following objections from the country's Department of Drug Administration. The Indian pharmaceutical company refuted claims that their product poses serious health risks, stating adherence to all quality parameters.

The Zydus Group announced on Wednesday a modification in its antibiotic injection Biotax 1g packaging to include 10ml of sterile water for the Nepal market. This move follows objections from Nepal's Department of Drug Administration.

Refuting media reports suggesting a suspension of Biotax 1gm sales due to 'serious health risks,' Zydus clarified that such claims are 'misleading and erroneous,' asserting their adherence to all quality parameters. The company revealed that the objection pertains solely to the quantity of sterile water included.

The pharmaceutical firm emphasized that the issue raised by the Nepali agency does not compromise product quality or patient safety. Moving forward, Zydus will provide the product with 10ml sterile water, accommodating both intramuscular and intravenous injections as required. Since its commercialization in 2018, no adverse events or complaints have been reported from Nepal.

