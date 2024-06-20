Apollo Hospitals Bangalore Achieves Groundbreaking Success in Cardiac Surgery

Bangalore, Apollo Hospitals Bangalore has announced a groundbreaking achievement in cardiac surgery. The hospital successfully completed a complex robotic procedure, saving the life of a 38-year-old Yemeni patient suffering from long-standing Mitral Valve Disease (MVD), all within just 29 minutes. This remarkable operation highlights Apollo's advanced medical capabilities and India's burgeoning reputation for high-quality healthcare.

The patient arrived at Apollo Hospitals Bannerghatta Road in dire need of intervention due to Mitral Valve Prolapse with severe regurgitation, moderate Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension, and biventricular dysfunction. This complex condition, marked by impaired circulation and heightened risk of complications, was addressed through a Robotic Mitral Valve Replacement (MVR) with a mechanical valve. Astonishingly, the entire procedure was completed in under half an hour, setting a new benchmark in cardiac surgery.

The patient's post-operative recovery was seamless, devoid of complications, allowing for a discharge on the third day. This quick and efficient procedure underscores the benefits of innovative surgical techniques like robotic MVR. Chief Cardiac Surgeon Sathyaki Nambala highlighted Apollo's multidisciplinary approach as a pivotal factor in transforming complex surgeries into efficient, life-saving operations. With over 150 such procedures performed, Apollo reinforces its status as a leader in advanced cardiac care.

