CAG's SWASTHYA 2024: A Health Initiative For Employees

The second phase of the SWASTHYA 2024 health camp, organized by the Officers Wives Association of the CAG Office, saw participation from 350 employees. The camp aimed to promote health consciousness and provided a range of medical services by AIIMS doctors.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2024 11:55 IST | Created: 23-06-2024 11:55 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The second phase of SWASTHYA 2024, a health camp organized by the Officers Wives Association of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India, saw active participation from 350 contractual employees. This three-day event, held from June 20-22, aimed to promote health consciousness and provide comprehensive medical check-ups.

The initiative, guided by Smita Murmu, spouse of CAG of India GC Murmu, follows the first phase held in April, which covered approximately 400 employees. The latest phase offered medical services including ENT, ophthalmology, dermatology and general medicine by doctors from AIIMS.

Each participant received a health card detailing their medical history, a valuable resource for future medical needs. The closing ceremony, held on Saturday, featured AIIMS Director M Srinivas, emphasizing the camp's success and its role in fostering employee well-being.

