Hungary Ends Price Cuts on Basic Foodstuffs as Inflation Falls

Hungary will halt compulsory price reductions on basic food items for large retailers starting July 1, according to the economic ministry. Introduced in June 2023 to combat soaring inflation, the government now considers this goal achieved. The move signals a shift in economic strategy as inflation pressures ease.

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 25-06-2024 11:55 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 11:55 IST
Hungary will end compulsory price cuts on certain basic foodstuffs for large retailers on July 1 as the government has reached its goal and pushed back inflation, the economic ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

The government of Hungary introduced compulsory price cuts in June 2023 as it was battling sykrocketing inflation.

