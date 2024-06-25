Hungary Ends Price Cuts on Basic Foodstuffs as Inflation Falls
Hungary will halt compulsory price reductions on basic food items for large retailers starting July 1, according to the economic ministry. Introduced in June 2023 to combat soaring inflation, the government now considers this goal achieved. The move signals a shift in economic strategy as inflation pressures ease.
Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 25-06-2024 11:55 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 11:55 IST
- Country:
- Hungary
Hungary will end compulsory price cuts on certain basic foodstuffs for large retailers on July 1 as the government has reached its goal and pushed back inflation, the economic ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.
The government of Hungary introduced compulsory price cuts in June 2023 as it was battling sykrocketing inflation.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Wholesale Inflation Surges to 15-Month High Amid Rising Food Prices
RBI Bulletin Highlights Easing Retail Inflation Amid Volatile Food Prices
Stubborn Food Prices Hamper Inflation Decline, Says RBI Governor
Stubborn Food Prices Hamper Retail Inflation Decline: RBI Report
Governor Shaktikanta Das Highlights Stubborn Food Prices as Key Inflation Driver