Hungary Ends Price Cuts on Basic Foodstuffs as Inflation Falls

Hungary will end compulsory price cuts on certain basic foodstuffs for large retailers on July 1 as the government has reached its goal and pushed back inflation, the economic ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

The government of Hungary introduced compulsory price cuts in June 2023 as it was battling sykrocketing inflation.

