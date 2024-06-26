Pune Doctor and Daughter Test Positive for Zika Virus, PMC Steps Up Precautions

A 46-year-old doctor and his teenage daughter in Pune have tested positive for the Zika virus, a health official announced on Wednesday.

The doctor recently developed symptoms such as fever and rashes and was subsequently hospitalized. Following blood tests, the National Institute of Virology confirmed his infection on June 21. His 15-year-old daughter also tested positive.

The Zika virus, first identified in Uganda in 1947, is transmitted through bites from infected Aedes mosquitoes, which also spread dengue and chikungunya. In response to these cases, Pune's health department has intensified surveillance and mosquito control measures, including fogging and fumigation. Public awareness campaigns are also underway, especially for monitoring the health of pregnant women as Zika can cause microcephaly in fetuses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)