Elderly Get Free Treatment Under Ayushman Bharat Scheme

President Droupadi Murmu announced that citizens above 70 years will receive free treatment under the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme. The program aims to provide healthcare services to 55 crore beneficiaries and empanel 25,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras across India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2024 12:37 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 12:37 IST
In a significant move aimed at extending healthcare benefits to the elderly, President Droupadi Murmu declared on Thursday that all citizens aged above 70 will be eligible for free treatment under the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme.

During a joint parliamentary session, she also highlighted the swift progress in establishing 25,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras across the country.

The Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) is lauded as the largest publicly funded health insurance initiative globally, offering health coverage to 55 crore beneficiaries and ensuring Rs 5 lakh per family per year for hospitalisation at secondary and tertiary care institutions.

