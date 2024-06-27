National consultation for legal framework to support One Health initiative is not only important but timely: Dr V K Paul

“India is ahead of several countries in drafting the legal framework to support and strengthen the implementation of the One Health initiative. This represents India’s advanced thought process and leadership, and showcases our vision in this area,” stated Dr. Vinod Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog, as he inaugurated a two-day National Consultation on Legal Environment Assessment for the “One Health” initiative today.

Shri Apurva Chandra, Secretary, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW), Ms. Leena Nandan, Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), and Shri Rajiv Mani, Secretary, Ministry of Law & Justice, were also present.

Dr. Vinod Paul emphasized the interconnectedness of critical health challenges posed by zoonoses, antimicrobial resistance (AMR), food safety, and climate change, and the need for a comprehensive, multi-sectoral approach to address these issues. He highlighted India's leadership in ensuring One Health goals aligned with the Prime Minister’s vision of “One Earth, One Health.” Dr. Paul also mentioned India's efforts in framing the National Action Plan (NAP) 2.0 for addressing AMR, conceptualizing the One Health Mission, and addressing broader climate change issues. He stressed the need for state engagement, alignment of Indian laws with international laws, and a cross-sectoral response to achieve One Health goals.

Highlighting that more than 75% of diseases affecting humans are zoonotic, Shri Apurva Chandra stated that the MoHFW is committed to preventing and managing risks at the human-animal-plant interface through the One Health approach. He emphasized the necessity of collective and coordinated action for the success of One Health at the ground level. Shri Chandra noted that under PM-ABHIM, states are being strengthened in surveillance, prevention, and management of zoonotic and other diseases. He reiterated the importance of support from line ministries and states in implementing One Health goals, acknowledging gaps and overlaps in the current legislative framework.

Ms. Leena Nandan, Secretary (MoEFCC), stressed the need for a commonality of approach among different ministries to achieve One Health goals. She assured that the Environment Ministry is committed to making necessary provisions under existing wildlife and environment Acts to ensure human health and the conservation of wild animals. Ms. Nandan highlighted that the One Health initiative has been a key topic during the G20 discussions under the One Earth, One Family, One Future umbrella. She emphasized the need for capacity building of on-ground functionaries and communities for the successful implementation of One Health.

Shri Rajiv Mani reaffirmed the Ministry of Law and Justice's support in assisting stakeholders with the necessary amendments or changes to align existing laws and policy frameworks with the One Health principles and mandates of the country.

The Centre for One Health, National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), and Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) are organizing this two-day multi-stakeholder National Consultation on Legal Environment Assessment for One Health activities on June 27-28, 2024, in New Delhi. The consultation aims to brainstorm on the legal and policy perspectives on core domains of One Health, including International Health Regulations (IHR), biosafety and security, zoonoses, AMR, food-borne illnesses, and climate change and health.

Objectives of the National Consultation for Legal Environment Assessment for One Health Activities:

Assess the Current Legal Framework: Identify strengths, gaps, and overlaps in existing laws and regulations impacting One Health activities.

Foster Multi-Sectoral Dialogue: Bring together stakeholders from government, academia, industry, and civil society to discuss legal challenges and opportunities.

Develop Actionable Recommendations: Formulate concrete proposals to enhance the legal environment, ensuring it is conducive to the integrated One Health approach.

Promote Inter-Sectoral Collaboration: Strengthen partnerships among sectors responsible for human, animal, and environmental health.

The event also saw the presence of Prof. (Dr.) Atul Goel, DGHS & Director, NCDC, MoHFW, Ms. L.S. Changsan, Additional Secretary, Ms. Sarita Chauhan, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying, Ms. Isabel Tschan, Resident Representative A.I. UNDP, Dr. Simmi Tiwari, nodal for One Health, NCDC, and other subject experts.