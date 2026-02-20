Left Menu

Khamenei's Endgame: Iran's Supreme Leader Under Pressure

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran's Supreme Leader, is facing unprecedented challenges amid regional turmoil and U.S. threats. With his power rooted in a formidable security network and economic control, he navigates pressures from both domestic unrest and foreign adversaries. His leadership strategy may decisively shape Iran's future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2026 14:09 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 14:09 IST
Khamenei's Endgame: Iran's Supreme Leader Under Pressure
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the Supreme Leader of Iran, has navigated past crises but now faces possibly the most formidable test of his 36-year rule. With Iran's economy weakened by sanctions and regional proxies dismantled, domestic unrest has been met with severe crackdowns, costing thousands of lives. Negotiations are underway to avert American airstrikes amid mounting pressure from the U.S., placing Khamenei's regime on the international stage at a critical moment.

The 86-year-old leader, known for his staunch commitment to the Islamic Republic and deep-seated antagonism towards the West, has ordered the harshest repression since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. Yet, despite military setbacks and intense U.S. demands, Khamenei's refusal to compromise on Iran's missile capabilities underscores his intransigence and strategic calculus, which could lead to further confrontation.

Although initially seen as a weak successor, Khamenei's consolidation of power involved a combination of ideological fervor and an extensive security apparatus underpinned by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. His rise to power involved tactical flexibility when necessary, as seen during the 2015 nuclear agreement's brief success. His rule, bolstered by financial levers like Setad, is defined by a determination to preserve the Islamic Republic's structure against both internal and external pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Clash: U.S. and France Tension Over Activist's Death

Diplomatic Clash: U.S. and France Tension Over Activist's Death

 Global
2
Political Turmoil in Tamil Nadu: Allegations of Bribery Against State Minister

Political Turmoil in Tamil Nadu: Allegations of Bribery Against State Minist...

 India
3
MNS's Demand for BMC Seat: A Clash of Political Alliances

MNS's Demand for BMC Seat: A Clash of Political Alliances

 India
4
Jammu and Kashmir's Zakat Regulation: A Call for Political Maturity

Jammu and Kashmir's Zakat Regulation: A Call for Political Maturity

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026