Khamenei's Endgame: Iran's Supreme Leader Under Pressure

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the Supreme Leader of Iran, has navigated past crises but now faces possibly the most formidable test of his 36-year rule. With Iran's economy weakened by sanctions and regional proxies dismantled, domestic unrest has been met with severe crackdowns, costing thousands of lives. Negotiations are underway to avert American airstrikes amid mounting pressure from the U.S., placing Khamenei's regime on the international stage at a critical moment.

The 86-year-old leader, known for his staunch commitment to the Islamic Republic and deep-seated antagonism towards the West, has ordered the harshest repression since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. Yet, despite military setbacks and intense U.S. demands, Khamenei's refusal to compromise on Iran's missile capabilities underscores his intransigence and strategic calculus, which could lead to further confrontation.

Although initially seen as a weak successor, Khamenei's consolidation of power involved a combination of ideological fervor and an extensive security apparatus underpinned by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. His rise to power involved tactical flexibility when necessary, as seen during the 2015 nuclear agreement's brief success. His rule, bolstered by financial levers like Setad, is defined by a determination to preserve the Islamic Republic's structure against both internal and external pressures.

