Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

Sudan faces famine risk in 14 areas, global hunger monitor says

There is a realistic chance of famine in 14 areas across Sudan if the war that began in April last year escalates, data from a global hunger monitor showed on Thursday, making it the world's largest hunger crisis, according to the World Food Programme. The areas are located in the capital Khartoum, the regions of Darfur and Kordofan, and El Gezira state, an update from the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) said.

GSK shares slide after US health agency narrows scope of RSV shots

GSK's shares fell as much as 7% on Thursday, a day after a U.S. public health agency narrowed its age recommendation for use of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccines, in a blow to the drugmaker's ambitions for its new blockbuster medicine. Britain's GSK launched its RSV vaccine, Arexvy, in the United States last summer after it and rival Pfizer won regulatory approval for use in adults age 60 and over.

Moderna says its RSV shot is 50% effective across a second season

Moderna Inc respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) shot mRESVIA showed 50% efficacy in preventing RSV after 18 months, the drugmaker said on Wednesday. In their clinical trials, GSK's RSV vaccine Arexvy was 78% effective in preventing severe RSV over a second year and Pfizer's was 78% effective through a second RSV season.

SoftBank Group launches AI healthcare joint venture with Tempus AI

Japanese technology investor SoftBank Group has launched a joint venture with Tempus AI that aims to analyse personal medical data with artificial intelligence (AI) to come up with treatment recommendations, chief executive officer Masayoshi Son told a briefing in Tokyo. This is the latest in a string of AI investments SoftBank has recently announced as it increases the pace of its investment activity after a muted few years.

US FDA declines to approve Merck-Daiichi's 'guided missile' cancer drug

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration declined to approve Merck and Japan-based Daiichi Sankyo's lung cancer treatment, which belongs to a lucrative class of cancer therapies that work like "guided missiles". The FDA cited findings from an inspection of a third-party manufacturing facility in its so-called complete response letter, the companies said late on Wednesday.

Sanofi-backed Formation Bio raises $372 million in late-stage funding round

AI-based drug developer Formation Bio said on Wednesday that it has raised $372 million in a late-stage funding round, with a significant participation from French drugmaker Sanofi. The funding was led by venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, Sequoia and FPV Ventures among others.

Exclusive-Congo authorities approve mpox vaccines to try to contain outbreak

Authorities in the Democratic of Congo have approved the use of two mpox vaccines to try to tackle an upsurge in cases and a dangerous new strain spreading in the country. Congo has seen 20,000 cases and more than 1,000 deaths from mpox, mainly among children, since the start of last year.

Altria seeks FDA marketing order for oral nicotine pouch products

Tobacco giant Altria said on Wednesday it had submitted Premarket Tobacco Product Applications (PMTAs) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its on! Plus oral nicotine pouch products. The FDA had authorized four of Altria's menthol e-cigarette products last week for sale in the U.S., making them the first ever flavored vapes the agency has permitted on the market.

US FDA approves Verona Pharma's inhaled COPD therapy

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted approval to a treatment from Verona Pharma for a chronic lung disease that commonly affects smokers, the U.K.-based company said on Wednesday. U.S.-listed shares of the company surged 11% in extended trading.

German vaccine panel endorses Astra-Sanofi's RSV shot for infants

Germany's influential vaccine advisory panel said on Thursday all infants in the country should receive AstraZeneca and Sanofi's antibody therapy to protect them against the common respiratory infection RSV. The recommendation regardless of risk factors is another boost for the product, which has seen strong U.S. demand well above supplies during the first winter there.

