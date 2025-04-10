Biocon Biologics: Expanding Oncology Portfolio with USFDA Approval
Biocon Biologics received USFDA approval for Jobevne, a biosimilar Bevacizumab used in cancer treatment. This expands their oncology portfolio and marks the seventh biosimilar approved in the US, highlighting their growing market presence.
Biocon Biologics has achieved a significant milestone by gaining approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for their cancer treatment biosimilar, Jobevne. This decision is a substantial step for the company as it continues to expand its portfolio in the oncology sector.
Jobevne, crafted as a recombinant humanised monoclonal antibody, serves as a biosimilar to Avastin. It works by inhibiting the vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF), thus preventing the formation of new blood vessels that tumors need to thrive.
This approval not only strengthens Biocon Biologics’ presence in the US but also aligns with their strategy to offer more treatment options across global markets, as they already distribute Bevacizumab in Europe and Canada under the name Abeymy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
