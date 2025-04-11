Cipla's Breakthrough: USFDA Greenlights Generic Cancer Drug

Cipla, a major player in the pharmaceutical industry, announced on Friday that it has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market a generic cancer treatment drug.

The drug, paclitaxel protein-bound particles for injectable suspension, has been cleared following the company's Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA). This medication is a generic version of Bristol Myers Squibb's Abraxane and comes in a 100 mg/vial, single-dose format.

Intended for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, and metastatic adenocarcinoma of the pancreas, Cipla plans to launch this product in the US during the current fiscal year's first half. The announcement resulted in Cipla's shares trading 2.73% higher at Rs 1,454.90 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

