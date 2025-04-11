Left Menu

Cipla's Breakthrough: USFDA Greenlights Generic Cancer Drug

Cipla has secured USFDA approval to market a generic cancer treatment, specifically paclitaxel protein-bound particles. Equivalent to Bristol Myers Squibb's Abraxane, it treats various cancers and is set to launch this fiscal year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2025 11:32 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 11:32 IST
Cipla's Breakthrough: USFDA Greenlights Generic Cancer Drug
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Cipla, a major player in the pharmaceutical industry, announced on Friday that it has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market a generic cancer treatment drug.

The drug, paclitaxel protein-bound particles for injectable suspension, has been cleared following the company's Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA). This medication is a generic version of Bristol Myers Squibb's Abraxane and comes in a 100 mg/vial, single-dose format.

Intended for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, and metastatic adenocarcinoma of the pancreas, Cipla plans to launch this product in the US during the current fiscal year's first half. The announcement resulted in Cipla's shares trading 2.73% higher at Rs 1,454.90 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI can make medical footwear stylish and socially acceptable

Industry 4.0 accelerates sustainable inventory practices; gaps remain

AI-driven water management offers lifeline to resource-constrained settings

Blockchain set to transform academic credentials, but global adoption remains slow

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025