Left Menu

Healthcare Sector Pushes for Incentives in Upcoming Budget

The healthcare industry is urging for incentives and increased allocations in the upcoming Budget 2024. During a pre-Budget meeting with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, industry players highlighted the need for affordable financing and cheaper land to set up hospitals in Tier 3 cities.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2024 21:42 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 21:42 IST
Healthcare Sector Pushes for Incentives in Upcoming Budget
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, the healthcare industry made a compelling case for incentives and increased allocations in the forthcoming Budget for the fiscal year 2024-25. During a pre-Budget consultation with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the sector's stakeholders emphasized the need for affordable financing options and lower-cost land to facilitate the establishment of hospitals in Tier 3 cities.

'Prime Minister Modi's vision of 3,000 hospitals in Tier 3 towns with 100 beds each remains unrealized,' remarked Girdhar Gyani, Director General of the Association of Healthcare Providers of India (AHPI). 'To achieve this, the private sector requires government incentives, including cheaper electricity, land, affordable loans, and streamlined approvals.'

Indian Red Cross' vice chairman, Anand Pandhari, advocated for the creation of a specialized cell to bolster the implementation of the national education policy within the healthcare sector. This was the ninth pre-Budget consultation chaired by the Finance Minister, attended by experts from both health and education sectors, as well as various key government officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

 Global
3
South Africa Cruises to First T20 World Cup Final After Crushing Afghanistan

South Africa Cruises to First T20 World Cup Final After Crushing Afghanistan

 Global
4
Gaza's Growing Health Crisis: War's Lingering Impact on Water and Sanitation

Gaza's Growing Health Crisis: War's Lingering Impact on Water and Sanitation

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing the Fight Against Visceral Leishmaniasis: A New Diagnostic Breakthrough

Local Labor Shocks Hit Small Firms Hard: Employment Down, Wages Up, Says IMF

Transforming Zambia's Energy Future: Embracing Biogas Technology

UN's 500 Billion Dollar SDG Stimulus to Save Agenda 2030

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024