Escalating Conflict: Strikes on Gaza Hospitals Stir Controversy
An Israeli airstrike hit a field hospital in Gaza, wounding 10 people, as the region endured an ongoing war. Accusations of military misuse of hospitals have been denied. The ongoing conflict has caused massive casualties and displacement, deepening the humanitarian crisis in the territory.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 15-04-2025 13:58 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 13:58 IST
An Israeli airstrike targeted the northern gate of a field hospital in Gaza, leaving 10 wounded, including medical staff and patients, the hospital spokesman reported.
The Kuwaiti Field Hospital, situated in the crowded Muwasi area where many have sought refuge, experienced critical losses and injuries to patients.
While the Israeli military reiterated accusations of Hamas using hospitals for military operations, medical staff refuted these claims, condemning the attacks and warning of the detrimental impact on Gaza's health infrastructure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Intensified US Airstrikes Shake Yemen's Capital: A Closer Look at the Ongoing Conflict
Russo-Ukrainian Conflict: Strikes on Energy Facilities Escalate Tensions
Tremors and Turmoil: Quake and Conflict Shake Southeast Asia
Conflict and Leadership Crisis in Manipur: Challenges and Changes
Mass Grave Tragedy: Red Crescent Workers Killed in Gaza Conflict