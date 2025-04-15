Escalating Conflict: Strikes on Gaza Hospitals Stir Controversy

An Israeli airstrike targeted the northern gate of a field hospital in Gaza, leaving 10 wounded, including medical staff and patients, the hospital spokesman reported.

The Kuwaiti Field Hospital, situated in the crowded Muwasi area where many have sought refuge, experienced critical losses and injuries to patients.

While the Israeli military reiterated accusations of Hamas using hospitals for military operations, medical staff refuted these claims, condemning the attacks and warning of the detrimental impact on Gaza's health infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)