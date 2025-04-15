Left Menu

Escalating Conflict: Strikes on Gaza Hospitals Stir Controversy

An Israeli airstrike hit a field hospital in Gaza, wounding 10 people, as the region endured an ongoing war. Accusations of military misuse of hospitals have been denied. The ongoing conflict has caused massive casualties and displacement, deepening the humanitarian crisis in the territory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 15-04-2025 13:58 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 13:58 IST
Escalating Conflict: Strikes on Gaza Hospitals Stir Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An Israeli airstrike targeted the northern gate of a field hospital in Gaza, leaving 10 wounded, including medical staff and patients, the hospital spokesman reported.

The Kuwaiti Field Hospital, situated in the crowded Muwasi area where many have sought refuge, experienced critical losses and injuries to patients.

While the Israeli military reiterated accusations of Hamas using hospitals for military operations, medical staff refuted these claims, condemning the attacks and warning of the detrimental impact on Gaza's health infrastructure.

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

