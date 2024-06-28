Left Menu

Major Healthcare Fraud Bust: DOJ Charges 193 Professionals in $2.75 Billion Scandal

The U.S. Justice Department has indicted 193 individuals, including medical professionals, for their involvement in a $2.75 billion healthcare fraud. Authorities seized over $231 million in cash, luxury items, and other assets across 32 federal districts. The schemes included illegal distribution of Adderall and fraudulent drug addiction treatments.

The U.S. Justice Department has charged 193 people, including 76 doctors, nurses and other medical professionals, with participating in health care fraud schemes worth $2.75 billion, the agency said on Thursday.

The government seized more than $231 million in cash, luxury vehicles, gold and other assets in the law enforcement action that spanned 32 federal districts. Cases include unlawful distribution of millions of pills of Adderall and $146 million in fraudulent drug addiction treatment schemes, the department said in a statement.

