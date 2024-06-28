Heroic Rescue: Indian Navy and Coast Guard Evacuate Critically Ill Patients in Challenging Conditions

The Indian Navy and the Coast Guard executed a joint medical evacuation of four critically ill patients, including two infants, from Agatti Island in Lakshadweep on Thursday. The operation was conducted amidst challenging weather conditions, according to a Defence release.

The patients were evacuated following a request from the Lakshadweep administration. The Southern Naval Command and the Coast Guard District HQ - 4 led the operation despite the adverse south-west monsoon in the region.

Using Dornier aircraft from INS Garuda and CG Air Enclave, the patients were airlifted to Kochi and later transferred to a local hospital. This mission underscores the Indian Navy's and Coast Guard's dedication to crisis response and humanitarian aid, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)