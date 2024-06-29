Left Menu

Argentina's Economic Activity Faces Continuing Decline Amid Austerity Policies

Argentina's economic activity decreased by 1.7% in April compared to the previous year, a slight improvement from sharper declines in earlier months. This marks the sixth consecutive month of negative year-on-year results following strict austerity measures implemented by libertarian President Javier Milei. The construction and manufacturing sectors were particularly affected.

Reuters | Updated: 29-06-2024 00:56 IST | Created: 29-06-2024 00:56 IST
Argentina's Economic Activity Faces Continuing Decline Amid Austerity Policies
AI Generated Representative Image

Argentina's economic activity decreased 1.7% in April from a year earlier, the country's official statistics agency said on Friday, a slight improvement from sharper declines in prior months.

April's result was the sixth month in a row that the country has registered a negative year-on-year result, marking the slowdown since libertarian President Javier Milei rolled out strict austerity measures after taking office in December. April's economic activity fell by less than the 4% decline expected by analysts polled by Reuters, and compared with 2.7% and 8.3% declines in February and March respectively.

Eight sectors logged declines in April's year-on-year comparison, data from the INDEC statistics agency showed. The country's economy was particularly hit in the construction sector, which registered a 24.8% drop compared with the same month in 2023.

The manufacturing industry, meanwhile, was down 15.7%, according to the data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

India
2
Burger King murder case: Court remands one accused to seven day police custody

Burger King murder case: Court remands one accused to seven day police custo...

 India
3
EU Leaders Back Ursula von der Leyen for Second Term Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions

EU Leaders Back Ursula von der Leyen for Second Term Amid Rising Geopolitica...

 Global
4
Retro Revival: Fujifilm's X100 Digital Camera Captures TikTok Generation

Retro Revival: Fujifilm's X100 Digital Camera Captures TikTok Generation

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Critical Role of Nursing Education in Managing Peristomal Dermatitis During Chemotherapy

High-Accuracy NLP Models For Detection of DeepFake Tweets, Enhancing Digital Communication

Global Economy Faces Uncertain Future Amid Inflation and Debt Concerns

Innovative Monitoring System Improves Calf Welfare and Farm Productivity Through Real-Time Data

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024