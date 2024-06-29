New Study Confirms Pasteurization Kills Bird Flu in Cow's Milk

A new government lab study has confirmed the efficacy of commercial pasteurization in killing the bird flu virus (H5N1) in cow's milk, U.S. officials reported Friday.

Notably, when H5N1 was first identified in U.S. dairy cows earlier this year, uncertainty loomed regarding whether heat treatment would eliminate the virus in cow's milk. However, the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Donald Prater highlighted that previous studies indicated pasteurization of eggs—requiring lower heat for shorter durations—was effective in virus inactivation.

In April, a study found no live virus in store-bought pasteurized milk samples, although dead virus remnants were present. To address inconsistent findings from smaller studies attempting to replicate pasteurization, a new thorough examination was conducted at a federal research center in Athens, Georgia. Utilizing specialized equipment to better mimic commercial pasteurization processes, the study revealed the virus was inactivated even before reaching the 'flash pasteurization' stage—heat treatment of 161 degrees for at least 15 seconds—thus providing essential insights, as Prater noted.

