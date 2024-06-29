Tripura's Major Healthcare Milestone: AGMC to Increase MBBS Seats by 50%
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha announced that the National Medical Commission has approved increasing MBBS seats at Agartala Government Medical College from 100 to 150. This move aims to provide more opportunities for aspiring medical students and improve healthcare access in the state.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development for Tripura's healthcare sector, Chief Minister Manik Saha announced that the National Medical Commission (NMC) has approved a substantial increase in MBBS seats at Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC). The decision will raise the intake capacity from 100 to 150 seats.
Highlighting the importance of this achievement, Saha stated that it will offer more opportunities for aspiring medical students in the state and improve future healthcare services. 'Our government is committed to enhancing the healthcare sector,' he added.
Welcoming the NMC's decision, Tripura's Director of Medical Education HP Sharma confirmed AGMC will start admitting 50 additional MBBS students from the current academic session. Meanwhile, discussions for establishing an AIIMS-like institute and a new private medical college are underway.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vaccine Updates
Assam's Mobile Vans Revolutionize Tea Gardens' Healthcare
Guwahati Refinery Boosts Healthcare in Assam's Darrang District
IFC Supports CienoGroup to Enhance Healthcare Services in Colombia
Violence under TMC same as that prevailed during Communist rule: Manik Saha