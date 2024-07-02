Left Menu

Zika Virus Cases Surge in Pune: Seventh Case Detected

A 55-year-old woman tested positive for the Zika virus in Pune, bringing the city's total cases to seven. Two of the infected individuals are pregnant women. The Pune Municipal Corporation is taking measures like fogging and fumigation to control mosquito breeding and prevent further spread.

A 55-year-old woman in Pune has tested positive for the Zika virus, increasing the city's number of cases to seven, health officials announced on Tuesday.

On Monday, Pune had reported six cases, including two pregnant women. The latest patient from Dahanukar colony in Kothrud experienced rashes and joint pain, and her test for the Zika virus returned positive on Monday, according to the Pune Municipal Corporation.

Officials confirmed the woman's health is stable, and hospitalisation was unnecessary. Among the seven cases, two pregnant women aged 28 and 35 raise concerns as Zika virus can cause microcephaly in fetuses.

The first case in the current outbreak was reported in Erandwane, where a 46-year-old doctor and his 15-year-old daughter both tested positive. The Zika virus spreads through bites from infected Aedes mosquitoes, which also transmit dengue and chikungunya.

To mitigate the outbreak, Pune's health department is conducting surveillance and implementing fogging and fumigation to reduce mosquito breeding.

