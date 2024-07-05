Prem Kumar Nair Designated Vice-Chairman of Fortis Healthcare

Fortis Healthcare announced on Friday that it has appointed Prem Kumar Nair as the Vice-Chairman of its board. The decision was approved during a recent board meeting, as detailed in a regulatory filing by the company.

Nair, appointed as Group Chief Executive Officer of IHH Healthcare on October 1, 2023, will now take on the significant role within Fortis Healthcare.

The board also recommended the re-appointment of Ashutosh Raghuvanshi as the Managing Director for an additional two years, effective from March 19, 2025. Notably, IHH Healthcare triumphed over the Manipal-TPG combine in the competitive bid to acquire Fortis Healthcare.