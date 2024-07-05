Left Menu

Prem Kumar Nair Designated Vice-Chairman of Fortis Healthcare

Fortis Healthcare has appointed Prem Kumar Nair as the Vice-Chairman of its board. He was previously the Group CEO of IHH Healthcare. Additionally, Ashutosh Raghuvanshi's re-appointment as Managing Director was recommended.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2024 22:25 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 22:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Fortis Healthcare announced on Friday that it has appointed Prem Kumar Nair as the Vice-Chairman of its board. The decision was approved during a recent board meeting, as detailed in a regulatory filing by the company.

Nair, appointed as Group Chief Executive Officer of IHH Healthcare on October 1, 2023, will now take on the significant role within Fortis Healthcare.

The board also recommended the re-appointment of Ashutosh Raghuvanshi as the Managing Director for an additional two years, effective from March 19, 2025. Notably, IHH Healthcare triumphed over the Manipal-TPG combine in the competitive bid to acquire Fortis Healthcare.

