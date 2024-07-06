Talks Set to Resolve Junior Doctors' Strike in UK
Britain's fresh health secretary, Wes Streeting, announced upcoming negotiations with junior doctors to resolve their ongoing strike in a statement on Friday. This comes after the British Medical Association (BMA), representing around 50,000 junior doctors, declared a five-day strike before Britain's July 4 national election over pay disputes.
Streeting revealed, "I have just spoken over the phone with the BMA junior doctors committee, and I can announce that talks to end their industrial action will begin next week." The BMA junior doctors also expressed satisfaction in a post on X, affirming their commitment to meet next week and negotiate a solution to their grievances.
Junior doctors in the National Health Service (NHS), who are qualified physicians working under senior doctors' guidance, represent a significant portion of the medical community. The strike has exacerbated the strain on the already burdened NHS, resulting in delays for over 7 million patients on waiting lists and causing thousands of cancelled appointments and procedures.