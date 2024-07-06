Left Menu

Talks Set to Resolve Junior Doctors' Strike in UK

Britain's new health secretary, Wes Streeting, is set to negotiate with junior doctors next week to end their strike. The British Medical Association, representing 50,000 junior doctors, announced a five-day strike ahead of Britain's July 4 election, primarily due to disputes over pay.

Talks Set to Resolve Junior Doctors' Strike in UK

Britain's fresh health secretary, Wes Streeting, announced upcoming negotiations with junior doctors to resolve their ongoing strike in a statement on Friday. This comes after the British Medical Association (BMA), representing around 50,000 junior doctors, declared a five-day strike before Britain's July 4 national election over pay disputes.

Streeting revealed, "I have just spoken over the phone with the BMA junior doctors committee, and I can announce that talks to end their industrial action will begin next week." The BMA junior doctors also expressed satisfaction in a post on X, affirming their commitment to meet next week and negotiate a solution to their grievances.

Junior doctors in the National Health Service (NHS), who are qualified physicians working under senior doctors' guidance, represent a significant portion of the medical community. The strike has exacerbated the strain on the already burdened NHS, resulting in delays for over 7 million patients on waiting lists and causing thousands of cancelled appointments and procedures.

