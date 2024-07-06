Health Sector Updates: Key Takeaways

The UK reprimanded Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk for failing to disclose £7.8 million in fees and expenses to UK healthcare professionals and organizations between 2020-2022. The reprimand stems from a voluntary submission by Novo Nordisk.

Roche will discontinue its lung cancer trial of its new immunotherapy drug after it showed no significant benefits over Merck's Keytruda, halting progress on the much-anticipated tiragolumab.

Newly appointed UK health secretary Wes Streeting plans to discuss ending the latest junior doctors' strike, continuing a long-running pay dispute. The BMA previously announced a five-day strike leading up to the UK national election.

A study found that type 2 diabetes patients on GLP-1 treatments, such as Novo Nordisk's Ozempic, have a lower risk of developing obesity-related cancers compared to those on insulin.

Carlyle Group is close to acquiring Baxter's kidney care unit, Vantive, for over $4 billion, boosting shares of Baxter International by 4%.

Germany reported a rare H7N5 bird flu outbreak in Bad Bentheim, near the Dutch border, killing 6,000 out of nearly 91,000 birds, according to the World Organisation for Animal Health.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)