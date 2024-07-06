Fourth Case of Rare Brain Infection in Kerala: Child's Condition Improves

Kerala has reported another case of amoebic meningoencephalitis, a rare brain infection caused by a free-living amoeba found in contaminated waters. A 14-year-old boy from Payyoli in the state's northern district is currently undergoing treatment.

This marks the fourth reported case of the rare brain infection in the state since May, all affecting children. Tragically, three of these young patients have succumbed to the disease.

The boy, admitted to a private hospital on July 1, is showing signs of improvement. According to his doctors, quick identification of the infection and prompt treatment, including medications sourced from abroad, have been crucial to his recovery.

Earlier cases included a five-year-old girl from Malappuram and a 13-year-old girl from Kannur who died on May 21 and June 25, respectively. The most recent death, reported on Wednesday, involved another 14-year-old boy.

In response to the outbreak, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan held a meeting to discuss preventive measures, including avoiding unclean waterbodies, proper chlorination of swimming pools, and the use of swimming nose clips.

Health experts note that the infection occurs when non-parasitic amoebae enter the body through the nose from contaminated water. Similar cases were reported in coastal Alappuzha district in 2023 and 2017.

