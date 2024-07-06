New Framework for Diagnosing Obesity: Beyond BMI

Obesity is now being redefined, moving beyond the traditional body mass index (BMI) measure. Researchers have launched a new framework that considers how body fat is distributed across the body.

Published in Nature Medicine, the framework emphasizes the significance of abdominal fat, specifically the waist-to-height ratio. An elevated waist-to-height ratio indicates a higher risk of cardiometabolic complications, even in those who don't meet the current BMI cut-off for obesity.

Representatives from the European Association for the Study of Obesity (EASO) argue that this new approach could enhance diagnostic accuracy and patient care by reducing undertreatment in patients with low BMI but high abdominal fat.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)