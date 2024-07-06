Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Leverages YouTube for Doctor Training

The Uttar Pradesh health department has initiated a YouTube channel, 'Shukrawar ki Shyam, Doctors ke Naam,' to provide continuous medical education to government doctors in remote areas. Specialist doctors present on topics such as treating acute chest pain and diabetes every Friday at 6 pm. Over 15 episodes have been aired, benefiting thousands of doctors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2024 15:09 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 15:09 IST
The Uttar Pradesh health department is leveraging YouTube for ongoing medical education and skill-building for government doctors in remote areas.

The initiative includes a YouTube channel named 'Shukrawar ki Shyam, Doctors ke Naam,' where specialist doctors conduct demo-cum-PPT presentations every Friday at 6 pm, according to Partha Sarthi Sensharma, the Principal Secretary of Medical Health and Family Welfare. 'While hundreds of doctors join the sessions live, many more watch the episodes later,' Sensharma told PTI.

To date, more than 15 episodes have been aired, attracting thousands of viewers. Topics have been selected to address gaps in medical knowledge, covering issues such as acute chest pain, diabetes, hypertension, acne, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

'The aim is to utilize the reach and power of digital connectivity to enhance skills and motivation of doctors in provincial areas, thus improving health service delivery,' Sensharma added.

