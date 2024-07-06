Left Menu

Dr. Arpit Chopra Honored with Excellence Award at Bhopal MSMES Summit

Dr. Arpit Chopra, a leading homeopathic practitioner and founder of Aarogya Homeopathic, was honored with the Excellence Award by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav at the NDTV MSMES Summit in Bhopal for his significant contributions to homeopathy. The event featured notable dignitaries and honored various distinguished individuals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 06-07-2024 15:32 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 15:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

At the recent NDTV MSMES Summit held in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav awarded the Excellence Award to renowned homeopathic practitioner Dr. Arpit Chopra.

The prestigious event took place at the Marriott Hotel, with Deputy CM Rajendra Shukla and MSMES Minister Chaitanya Kashyap also in attendance. Over 15 distinguished individuals were recognized by the Chief Minister during the summit.

Dr. Arpit Chopra, the founder of Aarogya Homeopathic, has been dedicated to curing complex diseases through homeopathy for many years. His exceptional service was acknowledged by the Excellence Award. NDTV Channel Head Anurag Dwari was also present at the occasion.

Addressing the audience, Dr. Chopra highlighted his successful treatment of diseases such as cancer, kidney failure, coma, and aplastic anemia through modern homeopathy. He announced plans to present his case studies to the World Health Organization soon. Modern homeopathy's efficacy, affordability, and lack of side effects have led to its medications being distributed to over 19 countries.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

