Dr. Arpit Chopra Honored with Excellence Award at Bhopal MSMES Summit

At the recent NDTV MSMES Summit held in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav awarded the Excellence Award to renowned homeopathic practitioner Dr. Arpit Chopra.

The prestigious event took place at the Marriott Hotel, with Deputy CM Rajendra Shukla and MSMES Minister Chaitanya Kashyap also in attendance. Over 15 distinguished individuals were recognized by the Chief Minister during the summit.

Dr. Arpit Chopra, the founder of Aarogya Homeopathic, has been dedicated to curing complex diseases through homeopathy for many years. His exceptional service was acknowledged by the Excellence Award. NDTV Channel Head Anurag Dwari was also present at the occasion.

Addressing the audience, Dr. Chopra highlighted his successful treatment of diseases such as cancer, kidney failure, coma, and aplastic anemia through modern homeopathy. He announced plans to present his case studies to the World Health Organization soon. Modern homeopathy's efficacy, affordability, and lack of side effects have led to its medications being distributed to over 19 countries.

