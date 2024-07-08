Delhi Health Minister to Convene Crucial Meeting on Dengue Preparedness
Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj is set to convene a meeting on Monday with medical directors and superintendents of state-run hospitals to discuss and prepare for the dengue situation. The session will focus on the strategies and actions needed to tackle the issue effectively.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2024 13:59 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 13:59 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj will convene a meeting on Monday with top medical officials to discuss dengue preparedness, according to officials.
The crucial meeting will be held at the Delhi Secretariat and will include medical directors and superintendents of state-run hospitals.
Last week, an all-department meeting took place to strategize for handling dengue cases effectively, highlighting the urgency of the issue.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UN High-Level Meeting explores better policies for youth's learning, skilling, and transition to decent work
Shivraj Chouhan, Himanta Sarma hold meeting to strategize preparations for upcoming Jharkhand Assembly polls
Amit Shah chairs meeting to review preparedness for flood management in country
UAE participates in BRICS Tourism Ministers' Meeting in Moscow
UN High-Level Meeting explores better policies for youth's learning, skilling, and transition to decent work