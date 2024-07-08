Delhi Health Minister to Convene Crucial Meeting on Dengue Preparedness

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj will convene a meeting on Monday with top medical officials to discuss dengue preparedness, according to officials.

The crucial meeting will be held at the Delhi Secretariat and will include medical directors and superintendents of state-run hospitals.

Last week, an all-department meeting took place to strategize for handling dengue cases effectively, highlighting the urgency of the issue.

