Delhi Health Minister to Convene Crucial Meeting on Dengue Preparedness

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj is set to convene a meeting on Monday with medical directors and superintendents of state-run hospitals to discuss and prepare for the dengue situation. The session will focus on the strategies and actions needed to tackle the issue effectively.

Updated: 08-07-2024 13:59 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 13:59 IST
Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj will convene a meeting on Monday with top medical officials to discuss dengue preparedness, according to officials.

The crucial meeting will be held at the Delhi Secretariat and will include medical directors and superintendents of state-run hospitals.

Last week, an all-department meeting took place to strategize for handling dengue cases effectively, highlighting the urgency of the issue.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

