Karnataka Health Minister Addresses Dengue Spike Despite Opposition Criticism

Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao rejects the BJP's call to declare dengue as a 'medical emergency,' citing adequate facilities and increased testing in response to the dengue spike. Efforts include preventive measures, more public awareness, and ensuring compliance with capped testing rates in private hospitals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 08-07-2024 18:07 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 18:07 IST
Dinesh Gundu Rao
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Monday dismissed the opposition BJP's suggestion to declare dengue as a 'medical emergency' in the state. Despite the recent spike in dengue cases, Rao insists the situation does not warrant such a declaration, noting that all necessary facilities and preventive measures are in place.

Amidst rising dengue numbers, Rao underlined that officials have been directed to enhance preventive initiatives. He mentioned that meetings with Zilla Panchayat CEOs and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials have resulted in increased testing and awareness efforts.

Highlighting health data, Rao confirmed 7,165 dengue cases this year, with substantial cases in BBMP areas. He urged the opposition to avoid politicizing the health issue and instead collaborate with the government. The Minister also warned private hospitals against overcharging for tests, promising stringent action against violators.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

