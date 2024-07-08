Top Health News Briefs: Major Acquisitions and Legal Battles

Eli Lilly is set to acquire Morphic Holding for $3.2 billion, granting the U.S. drugmaker access to a promising experimental drug for inflammatory bowel diseases. Morphic's shares soared 76% to $56.15 per share in premarket trading.

Grifols and Brookfield are planning a joint takeover bid to delist the Spanish drugmaker. Grifols' board reviewed the preliminary offer from Brookfield and its founding family, who owns nearly 30% of the company.

In South Korea, the government has abandoned a controversial plan to suspend licenses of striking trainee doctors after months of walkouts triggered by policy changes to medical school admissions. Hospitals faced significant service disruptions as a result.

The UK's competition regulator has greenlit Thermo Fisher Scientific's $3.1 billion acquisition of Swedish biotech firm Olink Holding AB.

Abbott faces a trial over allegations that its Similac baby formula for preterm infants causes necrotizing enterocolitis, a dangerous bowel disease. The trial, involving Illinois resident Margo Gill, is the second of hundreds of similar lawsuits in the U.S.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)