U.S. Officials Push for Ceasefire Amid Israel-Hamas Tensions

Senior U.S. officials are currently in Cairo negotiating a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, as significant gaps persist, revealed White House national security spokesperson John Kirby on Monday.

CIA Director Bill Burns and U.S. Middle East envoy Brett McGurk met with their counterparts from Egypt, Israel, and Jordan for discussions, with follow-up meetings planned. 'We've been working very hard on this,' Kirby noted, acknowledging the remaining differences but expressing a belief in potential progress.

Hamas has recently adjusted its demands, no longer requiring a permanent ceasefire commitment from Israel before signing an agreement. This change has led Israeli officials to recognize a real opportunity for a deal. However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reaffirmed that any agreement would allow Israel to resume fighting if its war objectives remain unmet.

The ongoing conflict, triggered by a Hamas-led attack on southern Israel on Oct. 7, has resulted in significant casualties. Israeli figures report 1,200 dead and about 250 hostages, while Gaza's health ministry stated over 38,193 Palestinians have been killed and 87,903 wounded.

Kirby reiterated Washington's position urging Israel to enhance its efforts to protect civilians amid the hostilities.

