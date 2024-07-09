Healthcare Updates: Major Deals, Legal Battles, and Public Health Discoveries

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Masimo said on Monday that a potential joint venture partner is prepared to offer $850 million to $950 million for its consumer business. The company is in active discussions regarding the terms of the joint venture, focusing on its ongoing litigation with Apple.

In another move, Eli Lilly announced a $3.2 billion acquisition of Morphic Holding to expand its portfolio of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) drugs. Shares of Morphic surged nearly 75% on Monday following the deal announcement.

Genentech, a unit of Roche Group, has re-launched its eye implant Susvimo in the United States after a voluntary recall. Approved by the U.S. health regulator in 2021, the implant is set to be available to patients in the coming weeks.

The Grifols family and Canadian fund Brookfield are set to launch a joint takeover bid for Spanish drugmaker Grifols in an effort to delist it. Preliminary discussions were held in an extraordinary board meeting over the weekend.

Gambian lawmakers backed recommendations to maintain the ban on female genital mutilation (FGM) ahead of a crucial vote. Despite the ban, the practice remains widespread in Gambia.

A recent study published Monday found Pfizer's RSV vaccine for pregnant women is not tied to a higher risk of pre-term births, supporting its safety profile.

The UK competition regulator has cleared Thermo Fisher Scientific's $3.1 billion acquisition of Swedish biotech firm Olink Holding AB.

HilleVax shares plunged as much as 87.6% after announcing the discontinuation of its norovirus vaccine candidate development, citing a lack of efficacy in mid-stage trials.

A new study revealed that the bird flu strain found in U.S. cows shows minimal air transmission among ferrets, easing some public health concerns.

Finally, Abbott is set to face trial over claims that its Similac baby formula caused necrotizing enterocolitis (NEC) in preterm infants. The trial is expected to span most of the month.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)