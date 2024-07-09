Cholera Outbreak in Neyyattinkara: Health Department Takes Immediate Action

An outbreak of cholera has been reported at a private care home in Neyyattinkara, igniting immediate action from the Kerala Health Department. State Health Minister Veena George intensified preventive measures after several residents sought hospital treatment exhibiting cholera symptoms.

In response to the outbreak, the Additional Director of Health Services visited the affected site and assessed the situation thoroughly. Initially suspected to be food poisoning, the condition was quickly identified as cholera by the Medical Officer of Perumpazhuthoor Primary Health Centre. Water and other samples have been sent for further examination to pinpoint the source of the disease.

Facilities for treating cholera patients have been established at Iranimuttom hospital's isolation ward. Residents who have returned home are under surveillance, and immediate medical attention will be provided to anyone showing symptoms. The health department emphasized the need for awareness, stating that cholera can spread quickly through contaminated water and food, and it remains transmissible even if symptoms subside.

