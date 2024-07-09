Left Menu

Cholera Outbreak in Neyyattinkara: Health Department Takes Immediate Action

A cholera outbreak has been reported at a private care home in Neyyattinkara, Kerala. State Health Minister Veena George has intensified preventive measures. Samples have been sent for examination, and facilities for treatment have been set up. Awareness campaigns are being pushed as cholera is highly contagious.

Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 09-07-2024 15:58 IST
An outbreak of cholera has been reported at a private care home in Neyyattinkara, igniting immediate action from the Kerala Health Department. State Health Minister Veena George intensified preventive measures after several residents sought hospital treatment exhibiting cholera symptoms.

In response to the outbreak, the Additional Director of Health Services visited the affected site and assessed the situation thoroughly. Initially suspected to be food poisoning, the condition was quickly identified as cholera by the Medical Officer of Perumpazhuthoor Primary Health Centre. Water and other samples have been sent for further examination to pinpoint the source of the disease.

Facilities for treating cholera patients have been established at Iranimuttom hospital's isolation ward. Residents who have returned home are under surveillance, and immediate medical attention will be provided to anyone showing symptoms. The health department emphasized the need for awareness, stating that cholera can spread quickly through contaminated water and food, and it remains transmissible even if symptoms subside.

