Alleged Health Scheme Fraud Rocks Maharashtra Assembly

NCP MLA Jayant Patil has accused BJP legislator Jaykumar Gore of involvement in a fraudulent scheme where dead persons were shown as alive to claim health benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic. The controversy centers around a hospital in Satara district, Maharashtra, run by an education society based in Kolhapur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-07-2024 18:23 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 18:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

NCP MLA Jayant Patil leveled serious allegations against BJP legislator Jaykumar Gore in the Maharashtra assembly on Tuesday, claiming that Gore was implicated in a fraudulent scheme where deceased individuals were shown as alive to claim government health benefits during the coronavirus pandemic.

Patil detailed how a hospital in Satara district manipulated records to show dead patients as alive, thereby siphoning benefits from the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Health scheme. According to Patil, several collaborators in the hospital altered documents to make it appear that these patients were receiving treatment.

The main suspect in this controversy is a ruling BJP MLA who allegedly holds close connections with high-ranking officials. Gore, the accused legislator, demanded an official investigation led by Patil himself. Patil emphasized that while the former MVA government took action initially, progress stalled after it lost power in June 2022.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

